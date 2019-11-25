Starry Lee (right) managed to retain her seat in the district council elections. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong elections: DAB leader Starry Lee offers to quit over landslide defeat and then calls on government to reflect on its work
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong fielded 181 candidates but won just 21 seats in its biggest ever hammering
- DAB’s central committee wants Lee to stay and lead the party forward despite results
