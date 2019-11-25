Office workers shout slogans, in support of two radicals still hiding at PolyU, in the Central district of Hong Kong on November 25. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong protests: PolyU wants ‘peaceful, humane end’ to campus siege, asks police to let remaining protesters leave without immediate arrest
- University releases statements urging government to arrange for immediate departure of ‘dozens’ as campus is in ‘utter chaos and poses a health risk’
- Hundreds at lunchtime protest in Central show support for radical duo holding out in PolyU
