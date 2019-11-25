Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the Democratic Party celebrate in Tsim Sha Tsui after a landslide win in the district council elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Hong Kong elections: pan-democrats celebrating landslide win vow to keep up pressure on city’s beleaguered leader to address protesters’ demands

  • Democratic Party leader says election the first step on a long road to full democracy, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledges that the people have spoken
  • China’s foreign ministry declares resolute backing for Lam administration, while pro-establishment camp comes to terms with heavy defeat
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 11:00pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the Democratic Party celebrate in Tsim Sha Tsui after a landslide win in the district council elections. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
Politics

China tries to brush off pro-democrat victory in Hong Kong election and blames ‘foreign forces’ for interfering

  • State news agency Xinhua refuses even to report pro-establishment side’s heavy losses and reports only that the elections have taken place
  • Official outlets say government supporters were harassed on the campaign trail and accuse Western countries of fuelling unrest
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

William Zheng  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 10:56pm, 25 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.