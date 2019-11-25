Members of the Democratic Party celebrate in Tsim Sha Tsui after a landslide win in the district council elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: pan-democrats celebrating landslide win vow to keep up pressure on city’s beleaguered leader to address protesters’ demands
- Democratic Party leader says election the first step on a long road to full democracy, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledges that the people have spoken
- China’s foreign ministry declares resolute backing for Lam administration, while pro-establishment camp comes to terms with heavy defeat
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate the defeat of Junius Ho Kwan-yiu, one of the most high-profile losers in Sunday’s vote. Photo: AFP
China tries to brush off pro-democrat victory in Hong Kong election and blames ‘foreign forces’ for interfering
- State news agency Xinhua refuses even to report pro-establishment side’s heavy losses and reports only that the elections have taken place
- Official outlets say government supporters were harassed on the campaign trail and accuse Western countries of fuelling unrest
