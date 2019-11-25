A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong elections: crushed pro-establishment camp counts cost of defeat as it vows to review how it gauges public mood and its relationship with government
- Among the most pressing concerns is finding work for unseated councillors and their staff
- One core member says defeat was expected, blaming it on anti-government protests caused by deep-rooted tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China
