Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Carrie Lam (centre), with top government officials, has been sent a clear message by voters. Photo: May Tse
Politics

All eyes on Carrie Lam: decisive Hong Kong polls outcome demands ‘drastic response, not piecemeal fence-mending’

  • City leader should resign, revamp cabinet or order inquiry into police handling of protests, say critics and analysts
  • Huge losses in pro-establishment camp ‘puts Lam at risk of back-stabbing, appeals to Beijing to sack her’
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 12:14am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam (centre), with top government officials, has been sent a clear message by voters. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong elections: crushed pro-establishment camp counts cost of defeat as it vows to review how it gauges public mood and its relationship with government

  • Among the most pressing concerns is finding work for unseated councillors and their staff
  • One core member says defeat was expected, blaming it on anti-government protests caused by deep-rooted tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:07am, 26 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.