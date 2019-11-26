Officials count ballots at a polling station in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong elections: why victorious opposition camp has to keep wary eye on swing voters – and has no room for complacency despite massive haul of seats
- Bigger vote share has helped pan-democrats bag disproportionately high number of seats because of the ‘first-past-the post’ system
- That said, there is no denying the huge number of seats the bloc now controls gives it enormous advantages
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Members of the Democratic Party celebrate in Tsim Sha Tsui after a landslide win in the district council elections. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong elections: pan-democrats celebrating landslide win vow to keep up pressure on city’s beleaguered leader to address protesters’ demands
- Democratic Party leader says election is first step on a long road to full democracy, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam acknowledges that the people have spoken
- China’s foreign ministry declares resolute backing for Lam administration, while pro-establishment camp comes to terms with heavy defeat
