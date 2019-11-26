China’s government said it summoned US ambassador to Beijing Terry Branstad to protest the advancement of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Bloomberg
China says it summoned US ambassador Terry Branstad to protest against Hong Kong democracy bill, warning of ‘consequences’
- China’s summoning of US ambassador follows landslide electoral victory for Hong Kong’s pan-democrats
- Foreign ministry’s warning follows last week’s warning of ‘consequences’ issued to another US embassy official
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US President Donald Trump is expected to sign the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, according to the bill’s sponsor, Senator Marco Rubio. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump likely to sign US’ Hong Kong democracy bill, sponsor Marco Rubio says
- ‘My understanding is that they will sign’ the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, senator tells CNBC
- Pundits say the president is in no position to push back, even if signing the bill that has angered Beijing complicates his effort to end the trade war
