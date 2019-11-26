A Polytechnic University team enters the campus in Hung Hom to search for the few remaining radicals believed to be inside. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says police will delay PolyU entry as safety team makes final bid to convince radicals to leave with siege entering 10th day
- Polytechnic University sends in a group hoping to persuade the few remaining radicals to leave campus
- Police team on standby includes clinical psychologists, doctors and trained negotiators
Some of the starkest images of the Hong Kong protests were captured at Chinese University’s sports ground on November 12. The campus has now reopened. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: Chinese University campus reopens after tear gas and petrol bomb carnage, with some wearing masks fearing toxic threat
- Hundreds of students and members of staff return to Chinese University, a scene of extreme protest violence earlier this month
- Some question decision to reopen the Sha Tin campus with toxicity levels still being tested
