A Polytechnic University team enters the campus in Hung Hom to search for the few remaining radicals believed to be inside. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says police will delay PolyU entry as safety team makes final bid to convince radicals to leave with siege entering 10th day

  • Polytechnic University sends in a group hoping to persuade the few remaining radicals to leave campus
  • Police team on standby includes clinical psychologists, doctors and trained negotiators
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Danny Mok  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 12:53pm, 26 Nov, 2019


Some of the starkest images of the Hong Kong protests were captured at Chinese University’s sports ground on November 12. The campus has now reopened. Photo: Winson Wong
Education

Hong Kong protests: Chinese University campus reopens after tear gas and petrol bomb carnage, with some wearing masks fearing toxic threat

  • Hundreds of students and members of staff return to Chinese University, a scene of extreme protest violence earlier this month
  • Some question decision to reopen the Sha Tin campus with toxicity levels still being tested
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 11:02pm, 25 Nov, 2019


