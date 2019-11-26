Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Beijing is not holding me accountable for election humiliation and I’m not addressing protesters’ demands
- Chief executive says she has received no ‘instruction’ from central government
- Lam says vote suggests many people want an end to violence
Officials count ballots at a polling station in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong elections: why victorious opposition camp has to keep wary eye on swing voters – and has no room for complacency despite massive haul of seats
- Bigger vote share has helped pan-democrats bag disproportionately high number of seats because of the ‘first-past-the post’ system
- That said, there is no denying the huge number of seats the bloc now controls gives it enormous advantages
