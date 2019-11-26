Channels

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the press before an Executive Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam: Beijing is not holding me accountable for election humiliation and I’m not addressing protesters’ demands

  • Chief executive says she has received no ‘instruction’ from central government
  • Lam says vote suggests many people want an end to violence
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kimmy Chung  

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 2:24pm, 26 Nov, 2019

Officials count ballots at a polling station in Hong Kong. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong elections: why victorious opposition camp has to keep wary eye on swing voters – and has no room for complacency despite massive haul of seats

  • Bigger vote share has helped pan-democrats bag disproportionately high number of seats because of the ‘first-past-the post’ system
  • That said, there is no denying the huge number of seats the bloc now controls gives it enormous advantages
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 10:08am, 26 Nov, 2019

