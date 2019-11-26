Protesters block the junction of Sheung Yuet Road and Wang Chiu Road near Mega Box shopping centre in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protesters return to city streets to keep pressure on government and show support for radicals at Polytechnic University
- Crowds gather at IFC Mall in Central, while traffic briefly grinds to halt in Kowloon Bay
- Demonstrators call for five demands to be met
