Members of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) at a press conference after the district council election results on November 25. Photo: Robert Ng
Can polls’ biggest loser become a winner again? Pro-Beijing party must reinvent itself quickly, as it did before
- Party went from massive defeat in 2003 district council polls to big win in Legco elections the following year
- Change will help to shake up leadership, keep government at arm’s length, get a boost from Beijing, observers say
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong elections: crushed pro-establishment camp counts cost of defeat as it vows to review how it gauges public mood and its relationship with government
- Among its most pressing concerns is finding work for unseated councillors and their staff
- One core member says defeat was expected, blaming it on anti-government protests caused by deep-rooted tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China
