Members of Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) at a press conference after the district council election results on November 25. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Can polls’ biggest loser become a winner again? Pro-Beijing party must reinvent itself quickly, as it did before

  • Party went from massive defeat in 2003 district council polls to big win in Legco elections the following year
  • Change will help to shake up leadership, keep government at arm’s length, get a boost from Beijing, observers say
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Gary Cheung

Gary Cheung  

Updated: 10:21am, 27 Nov, 2019

A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Politics

Hong Kong elections: crushed pro-establishment camp counts cost of defeat as it vows to review how it gauges public mood and its relationship with government

  • Among its most pressing concerns is finding work for unseated councillors and their staff
  • One core member says defeat was expected, blaming it on anti-government protests caused by deep-rooted tensions between Hong Kong and mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Kimmy Chung

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 4:11am, 26 Nov, 2019

A political campaigner holds up a sign to arriving voters during the district council elections in North Point in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AFP
