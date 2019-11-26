Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks outside Chinese University in Sha Tin in preparation for clashes with riot police. Photo: Sam Tsan
Hong Kong protests: officials withdraw HK$250 million in funding requests for two universities after disquiet at lack of control over campuses voiced by pro-government lawmakers
- Lawmakers told funding requests to be withdrawn for two projects related to medical facilities at University of Hong Kong and Chinese University
- University campuses have recently become latest battlefields in the political unrest rocking Hong Kong
Anti-government protesters set up roadblocks and other defences outside Baptist University in Kowloon Tong earlier this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Baptist University president Roland Chin to step down but insists ongoing Hong Kong protests have nothing to do with decision
- Roland Chin, 68, says in a letter to students, staff and alumni that the only reason he is retiring is because he has passed normal retirement age
- He says he considered staying on after his five-year tenure ends next August, but his family said no
