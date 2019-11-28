Channels

Police resources have been stretched by months of anti-government protests. Photo: Warton Li
Politics

Hong Kong police hunt two men over Tsim Sha Tsui robbery of HK$15 million

  • Mainland Chinese men had their cash-filled suitcase stolen by group wielding a knife and a wooden rod
  • Number of robberies and burglaries reported is up, with police resources stretched by anti-government protests
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:59pm, 28 Nov, 2019

