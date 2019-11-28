Leung Chun-ying gives a speech at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Mass protests won’t force China’s hand over allowing Hong Kong to become ‘sovereign democracy’, former city leader CY Leung says
- In a speech at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, former chief executive accuses ‘dark forces’ of being behind anti-government movement
- Hitting out at the West, he says Hong Kong has been an easy proxy and soft target to be used against China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Leung Chun-ying gives a speech at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Central. Photo: Jonathan Wong