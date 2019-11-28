Riot police in Central as flash mob anti-government protest progresses. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
3 in 5 Hongkongers want Carrie Lam’s government to form inquiry into police force on protesters before holding another public dialogue, poll finds
- The survey by think tank MWYO was conducted to assess public attitudes towards the chief executive’s first community dialogue in September
- About 76 per cent of respondents said Carrie Lam’s dialogue was ‘ineffective’ or ‘very ineffective’ in easing social tensions
Riot police in Central as flash mob anti-government protest progresses. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
What were voters in Hong Kong district council elections saying? They are mostly fed up – and the opposition is fuelled by anger
- Analysts have generally called the tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over handling of protests
- Some might have been put off by violence, but they were turned off even more by the impasse blamed on the government
Analysts have generally called tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over their handling of protests. Illustration: Perry Tse