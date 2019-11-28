Channels

Riot police in Central as flash mob anti-government protest progresses. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

3 in 5 Hongkongers want Carrie Lam’s government to form inquiry into police force on protesters before holding another public dialogue, poll finds

  • The survey by think tank MWYO was conducted to assess public attitudes towards the chief executive’s first community dialogue in September
  • About 76 per cent of respondents said Carrie Lam’s dialogue was ‘ineffective’ or ‘very ineffective’ in easing social tensions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 9:34pm, 28 Nov, 2019

Analysts have generally called tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over their handling of protests. Illustration: Perry Tse
Politics

What were voters in Hong Kong district council elections saying? They are mostly fed up – and the opposition is fuelled by anger

  • Analysts have generally called the tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over handling of protests
  • Some might have been put off by violence, but they were turned off even more by the impasse blamed on the government
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:33pm, 28 Nov, 2019

