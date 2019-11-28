The Department of Justice on Lower Albert Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Does Hong Kong’s government hold power over the legislative and judicial branches? Justice department’s court appeal on anti-mask law suggests so
- Argument submitted to Court of Appeal suggests administration can make decisions with implications on judicial oversight and legislation
- Mask ban set up to quell protests was earlier ruled unconstitutional by High Court, prompting appeal by government
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
