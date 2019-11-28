Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Department of Justice on Lower Albert Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Does Hong Kong’s government hold power over the legislative and judicial branches? Justice department’s court appeal on anti-mask law suggests so

  • Argument submitted to Court of Appeal suggests administration can make decisions with implications on judicial oversight and legislation
  • Mask ban set up to quell protests was earlier ruled unconstitutional by High Court, prompting appeal by government
Topic |   Hong Kong Basic Law
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 9:56pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Department of Justice on Lower Albert Road in Central. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.