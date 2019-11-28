Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The rally’s organiser urged the US to impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials who infringe human rights and companies that export crowd control weapons to the city. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: demonstrators gather in Central to express gratitude to US for signing democracy act into law

  • Rally organiser compiles list of officials for submission to US, hoping Washington will impose sanctions on them for human rights violations
  • City leader Carrie Lam, former leader Tung Chee-hwa, justice secretary Teresa Cheng, China official Wang Zhimin, and former police chiefs feature in the list
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Kathleen Magramo  

Updated: 11:37pm, 28 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The rally’s organiser urged the US to impose sanctions on Hong Kong officials who infringe human rights and companies that export crowd control weapons to the city. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.