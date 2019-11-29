Channels

A protester who calls himself “Riot Chef”, and who says he was a volunteer cook for protesters, sits in a canteen in PolyU. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis
Politics

From war zone to ‘prison’: voices from Polytechnic University siege, site of some of the worst violence amid Hong Kong’s protest crisis

  • Radicals who were arrested, and those who escaped, as well as first-aid volunteers give their account of being part of the fierce clashes with police
  • Wrecked campus turned into a wasteland as stand-off dragged on for more than a week
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Phila Siu  

Alvin Lum  

Victor Ting  

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Chris Lau  

Updated: 7:30am, 29 Nov, 2019

A protester who calls himself “Riot Chef”, and who says he was a volunteer cook for protesters, sits in a canteen in PolyU. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis
Police and firefighters collect evidence inside PolyU. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police seize more than 3,800 petrol bombs from Polytechnic University, saying campus siege will end on Friday

  • Assistant Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming confident clear up operation can be finished with one more day
  • Police seize petrol bombs, gas canisters and chemicals including acid and other corrosive liquids during university search
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Chris Lau  

Danny Mok  

Updated: 2:12am, 29 Nov, 2019

Police and firefighters collect evidence inside PolyU. Photo: Sam Tsang
