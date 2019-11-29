Officials count ballots at a polling station during the district council elections last Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beaten Hong Kong district council elections candidates to challenge results over claims of intimidation or voting irregularities
- Issues said to involve more than 550 ballots in constituencies decided by close margins in Yuen Long and Tsing Yi
- Pro-establishment party also alleges safety fears kept its candidates away from polling stations
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
