Police are expected to lift their cordon around Polytechnic University at noon, finally ending a stand-off that began almost two weeks ago. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police lift cordon around Polytechnic University to end stand-off that began almost two weeks ago
- Assistant Commissioner of Police Chow Yat-ming says officers did not find anyone still hiding on campus
- Number of petrol bombs recovered passes 4,000 as university gets ready to regain control of devastated buildings
A protester who calls himself “Riot Chef”, and who says he was a volunteer cook for protesters, sits in a canteen in PolyU. Photo: Reuters/Leah Millis
From war zone to ‘prison’: voices from Polytechnic University siege, site of some of the worst violence amid Hong Kong’s protest crisis
- Radicals and volunteers give their account of being part of the fierce clashes with police
- Wrecked campus turned into a wasteland as stand-off dragged on for more than a week
