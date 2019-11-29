Tourists at The Peak, which overlooks the Victoria Harbour and the downtown skyline. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tourist arrivals in October take sharpest plunge since Hong Kong’s anti-government protests began
- There were 3.31 million arrivals to the city in October, a decline of 43.7 per cent from the same period last year
- The number is also the steepest drop in a single month since the SARS virus plagued the city in May 2003
Cathay Pacific CEO Augustus Tang Kin-wing says the airline’s position has deteriorated in recent weeks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s flagship airline Cathay Pacific to scale back its capacity by 1.4 per cent in 2020
- Cost control measures will be proportionate to the challenges the airline faces, internal memo sent out by CEO Augustus Tang Kin-wing says
- The airline last shrank its capacity in 2013 by 1.8 per cent
