Protesters gather in front of the British Consulate in Admiralty at around 7.30pm waving British flags and wearing masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than 200 protesters rally outside British Consulate in Hong Kong calling on London to protect former employee who claimed torture in China
- Protesters gather in Admiralty at around 7.30pm, some waving British flags and others wearing paper masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng
- Organiser Britons in Hong Kong urges the British government to investigate his arrest and provide BN(O) passport holders the right to abode in Britain
Topic | Hong Kong protests
