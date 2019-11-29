Channels

Protesters gather in front of the British Consulate in Admiralty at around 7.30pm waving British flags and wearing masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than 200 protesters rally outside British Consulate in Hong Kong calling on London to protect former employee who claimed torture in China

  • Protesters gather in Admiralty at around 7.30pm, some waving British flags and others wearing paper masks that depict the face of Simon Cheng
  • Organiser Britons in Hong Kong urges the British government to investigate his arrest and provide BN(O) passport holders the right to abode in Britain
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 10:31pm, 29 Nov, 2019

