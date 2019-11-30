Kevin Yeung, secretary for education, says universities need to improve their management and consider restricting entry following the occupation of campuses by protesters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Education minister Kevin Yeung says Hong Kong universities need to consider reviewing security and restricting entry after radical protesters laid siege to campuses
- He says universities need to find a balance between keeping campuses open and implementing access control, especially after the PolyU siege
- Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung hopes the end of the PolyU incident will mark the resumption of peace in the city
Topic | Universities in Hong Kong
Kevin Yeung, secretary for education, says universities need to improve their management and consider restricting entry following the occupation of campuses by protesters. Photo: Xiaomei Chen