The protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central on Saturday afternoon, signalling they still want the five demands to be met. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: hundreds join peaceful rally in Central organised by the elderly and students to keep pressure on government after pro-democracy camp election win

  • Rally organised by secondary school students and so-called silver-haired group, to show their calls for freedom and democracy are cross-generational
  • Chater Garden rally, which police had authorised, followed sweeping victory for pro-democracy camp in last Sunday’s district council elections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 3:29pm, 30 Nov, 2019

An elderly woman drags a trolley load of cardboard for recycling in front of a police water cannon vehicle in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Politics

Poor, disabled, old: the forgotten voices of the Hong Kong protests

  • Many Hongkongers have been affected by clashes between anti-government protesters and police in the past six months
  • But those hit the hardest – the poor, disabled, elderly and ethnic minority members – often struggle in silence, as hard lives get even harder
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 1:34pm, 30 Nov, 2019

