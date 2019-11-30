The protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central on Saturday afternoon, signalling they still want the five demands to be met. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: hundreds join peaceful rally in Central organised by the elderly and students to keep pressure on government after pro-democracy camp election win
- Rally organised by secondary school students and so-called silver-haired group, to show their calls for freedom and democracy are cross-generational
- Chater Garden rally, which police had authorised, followed sweeping victory for pro-democracy camp in last Sunday’s district council elections
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An elderly woman drags a trolley load of cardboard for recycling in front of a police water cannon vehicle in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Poor, disabled, old: the forgotten voices of the Hong Kong protests
- Many Hongkongers have been affected by clashes between anti-government protesters and police in the past six months
- But those hit the hardest – the poor, disabled, elderly and ethnic minority members – often struggle in silence, as hard lives get even harder
