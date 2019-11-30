There are few festive decorations at Harbour City this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: safety first as Harbour City and other malls cut back on Christmas installations for fear of attracting big crowds
- Safety fears sparked by ongoing anti-government protests and worsening violence prompts mall to scrap traditional large-scale installations
- Certain shopping centres run by developer Sun Hung Kai Properties have also dropped plans to install large decorations
