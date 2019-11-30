Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

There are few festive decorations at Harbour City this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong protests: safety first as Harbour City and other malls cut back on Christmas installations for fear of attracting big crowds

  • Safety fears sparked by ongoing anti-government protests and worsening violence prompts mall to scrap traditional large-scale installations
  • Certain shopping centres run by developer Sun Hung Kai Properties have also dropped plans to install large decorations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kanis Leung  

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 6:24pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

There are few festive decorations at Harbour City this year. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.