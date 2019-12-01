Polytechnic University students wear Guy Fawkes masks and chant slogans before their graduation ceremony on November 5. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong protests: those born in 1997 lament missed milestones as universities call off graduation ceremonies
- The city’s 1997 cohort counts mishaps and sad episodes
- Some were hoping to use graduation ceremonies to make political statements
Topic | Hong Kong protests
An elderly woman drags a trolley load of cardboard for recycling in front of a police water cannon vehicle in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Poor, disabled, old: the forgotten voices of the Hong Kong protests
- Many Hongkongers have been affected by clashes between anti-government protesters and police in the past six months
- But those hit the hardest – the poor, disabled, elderly and ethnic minority members – often struggle in silence, as hard lives get even harder
