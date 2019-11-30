An artist’s impression of the proposed footbridge linking Yuen Long town centre with Long Ping MTR station. Photo: Highways Department
Pan-democrats flex newly acquired political muscle to ask Hong Kong government to scrap plan to build HK$1.7 billion footbridge
- Group of 33 district councillors in Yuen Long ask Transport and Housing Bureau to reconsider plan for link between town centre and MTR station
- Controversial plan has been in the works for 10 years and some fear it could become a white elephant
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Officials count ballots at a polling station during the district council elections last Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beaten Hong Kong district council elections candidates to challenge results over claims of intimidation or voting irregularities
- Issues said to involve more than 550 ballots in constituencies decided by close margins in Yuen Long and Tsing Yi
- Pro-establishment party also alleges safety fears kept its candidates away from polling stations
