SCMP
An artist’s impression of the proposed footbridge linking Yuen Long town centre with Long Ping MTR station. Photo: Highways Department
Pan-democrats flex newly acquired political muscle to ask Hong Kong government to scrap plan to build HK$1.7 billion footbridge

  • Group of 33 district councillors in Yuen Long ask Transport and Housing Bureau to reconsider plan for link between town centre and MTR station
  • Controversial plan has been in the works for 10 years and some fear it could become a white elephant
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 8:40pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Officials count ballots at a polling station during the district council elections last Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beaten Hong Kong district council elections candidates to challenge results over claims of intimidation or voting irregularities

  • Issues said to involve more than 550 ballots in constituencies decided by close margins in Yuen Long and Tsing Yi
  • Pro-establishment party also alleges safety fears kept its candidates away from polling stations
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:50am, 29 Nov, 2019

