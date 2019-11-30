Dana Lau She-sing, New People's Party, former DAB chairman Jasper Tsang, businessman, Marco Lee, lawmakers Roy Kwong Chun-yu and Rebecca Chan Hoi-yan, and Michael Mo Kwan-Tai from Tuen Mun District Council, at the CityVoice seminar in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former chairman of Hong Kong’s biggest pro-establishment party says election humiliation was ‘not a bad thing’
- DAB founder Jasper Tsang says loss can serve as a reminder that members had to fight for voters’ support
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Analysts have generally called tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over their handling of protests. Illustration: Perry Tse
What were voters in Hong Kong district council elections saying? They are mostly fed up – and the opposition is fuelled by anger
- Analysts have generally called the tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over handling of protests
- Some might have been put off by violence, but they were turned off even more by the impasse blamed on the government
