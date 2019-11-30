Channels

Dana Lau She-sing, New People's Party, former DAB chairman Jasper Tsang, businessman, Marco Lee, lawmakers Roy Kwong Chun-yu and Rebecca Chan Hoi-yan, and Michael Mo Kwan-Tai from Tuen Mun District Council, at the CityVoice seminar in Admiralty. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former chairman of Hong Kong’s biggest pro-establishment party says election humiliation was ‘not a bad thing’

  • DAB founder Jasper Tsang says loss can serve as a reminder that members had to fight for voters’ support
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Alvin Lum  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 10:32pm, 30 Nov, 2019

Analysts have generally called tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over their handling of protests. Illustration: Perry Tse
What were voters in Hong Kong district council elections saying? They are mostly fed up – and the opposition is fuelled by anger

  • Analysts have generally called the tectonic outcome the result of people expressing their anger towards Beijing, the local government and police over handling of protests
  • Some might have been put off by violence, but they were turned off even more by the impasse blamed on the government
Topic |   Hong Kong district council elections
Jeffie Lam  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 9:33pm, 28 Nov, 2019

