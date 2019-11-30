Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Residents gather at Wong Tai Sin Plaza to celebrate pan-democrats’ landslide victory in the district council elections. Photo: Edmond So
Politics

Sense of unease hangs over Hong Kong as protesters prepare for anti-government rally near site of violent clashes between radicals and police

  • Demonstrators block roads in Prince Edward and close exits of MTR station hours after peaceful rally in Central
  • Police fire pepper balls and woman suffers eye injury in late night stand-off
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Kimmy Chung  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 12:11am, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Residents gather at Wong Tai Sin Plaza to celebrate pan-democrats’ landslide victory in the district council elections. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE
The protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central on Saturday afternoon, signalling they still want the five demands to be met. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Politics

Hong Kong protests: 1,000 people join peaceful rally in Central organised by the elderly and students to keep pressure on government after pro-democracy camp election win

  • Rally in Central organised by secondary school students and so-called silver-haired group to show their calls for freedom and democracy are cross-generational
  • Chater Garden rally, which police had authorised, followed sweeping victory for pro-democracy camp in last Sunday’s district council elections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Kimmy Chung  

Updated: 5:35pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central on Saturday afternoon, signalling they still want the five demands to be met. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.