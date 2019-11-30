Residents gather at Wong Tai Sin Plaza to celebrate pan-democrats’ landslide victory in the district council elections. Photo: Edmond So
Sense of unease hangs over Hong Kong as protesters prepare for anti-government rally near site of violent clashes between radicals and police
- Demonstrators block roads in Prince Edward and close exits of MTR station hours after peaceful rally in Central
- Police fire pepper balls and woman suffers eye injury in late night stand-off
The protesters gather at Chater Garden in Central on Saturday afternoon, signalling they still want the five demands to be met. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong protests: 1,000 people join peaceful rally in Central organised by the elderly and students to keep pressure on government after pro-democracy camp election win
- Rally in Central organised by secondary school students and so-called silver-haired group to show their calls for freedom and democracy are cross-generational
- Chater Garden rally, which police had authorised, followed sweeping victory for pro-democracy camp in last Sunday’s district council elections
