The march started at 3pm in the shopping and tourist district of Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Thousands of black-clad protesters return to Hong Kong streets one week after opposition camp’s election victory
- Procession starts from the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on the harbourfront to Hung Hom – a route approved by police
- Police use pepper spray shortly after march starts as protesters deviate from approved route
Topic | Hong Kong protests
