Rallyists wave American flags as they march to US Consulate to thank President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Hundreds gather at Chater Garden to thank US President Donald Trump for signing Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Rallyists wave American flags and carry messages criticising Communist Party of China as they march to US Consulate
- Some fear the act may adversely affect Hong Kong economy, but still say it is important to fight for human rights and democracy
