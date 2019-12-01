Riot police made a series of arrests as radical protesters’ unspoken ceasefire since, and just before, last weekend’s district council elections came to an abrupt end on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: tens of thousands return to streets after days of calm as radicals trash shops with mainland China links
- Peaceful march in Kowloon descends into chaos, ending the near two-week hiatus of extreme protest violence
- Rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets fired by police in Whampoa, where mobs smash up stores for their mainland connections
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A masked man attacked his victim, who was clearing protesters’ barricades in Mong Kok on Sunday, with what the police chief said was a drain cover. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong man hit over head with drain cover while clearing protesters’ barricades in Mong Kok
- Victim, 53, suffered serious head injuries from attack by masked assailant in early hours of Sunday, police say
- Video shows moment he was struck by a hard object as he tries to dismantle barricades erected during anti-government unrest
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
