Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Riot police made a series of arrests as radical protesters’ unspoken ceasefire since, and just before, last weekend’s district council elections came to an abrupt end on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong protests: tens of thousands return to streets after days of calm as radicals trash shops with mainland China links

  • Peaceful march in Kowloon descends into chaos, ending the near two-week hiatus of extreme protest violence
  • Rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets fired by police in Whampoa, where mobs smash up stores for their mainland connections
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Lilian Cheng  

Linda Lew  

Phila Siu  

Updated: 11:45pm, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police made a series of arrests as radical protesters’ unspoken ceasefire since, and just before, last weekend’s district council elections came to an abrupt end on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
A masked man attacked his victim, who was clearing protesters’ barricades in Mong Kok on Sunday, with what the police chief said was a drain cover. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Hong Kong man hit over head with drain cover while clearing protesters’ barricades in Mong Kok

  • Victim, 53, suffered serious head injuries from attack by masked assailant in early hours of Sunday, police say
  • Video shows moment he was struck by a hard object as he tries to dismantle barricades erected during anti-government unrest
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Phila Siu

Phila Siu  

Updated: 10:02pm, 1 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A masked man attacked his victim, who was clearing protesters’ barricades in Mong Kok on Sunday, with what the police chief said was a drain cover. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.