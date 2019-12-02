Anti-government protesters march from Tsim Sha Tsui to Hung Hom on December 1. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: opposition lawmakers Eddie Chu and Au Nok-hin launch bid to reform ‘draconian and out of date’ Public Order Ordinance
- The duo argue the law has curbed Hongkongers’ freedom of assembly and allowed police to make mass arrests of anti-government protesters
- Bill proposes reducing maximum penalty for rioting from 10 years in prison to three and bringing down the five years for unlawful assembly to six months
