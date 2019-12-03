Channels

Now that they have won the district council elections, what next? Photo: AP
Politics

Hong Kong district council elections: pan-democrats pledge to broadcast meetings, scrap proxy votes and review costly projects

  • Live-streaming of council meetings will help engage residents, councillors say
  • Minutes of meetings will show who said what, in a bid to improve accountability
SCMP

Alvin Lum  

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: 9:07am, 3 Dec, 2019

Pan-democratic winners gather outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hung Hom on November 25. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Hong Kong elections: pan-democratic camp pledges to focus on residents’ needs, while keeping up pressure on government after district council wins

  • Pan-democratic camp raring to use their majority to put pressure on government
  • Newly elected councillors hope to help protest movement with jobs, aid for activists
Alvin Lum

Alvin Lum  

Updated: 4:18am, 26 Nov, 2019

