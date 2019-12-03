Now that they have won the district council elections, what next? Photo: AP
Hong Kong district council elections: pan-democrats pledge to broadcast meetings, scrap proxy votes and review costly projects
- Live-streaming of council meetings will help engage residents, councillors say
- Minutes of meetings will show who said what, in a bid to improve accountability
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Now that they have won the district council elections, what next? Photo: AP
Pan-democratic winners gather outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hung Hom on November 25. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong elections: pan-democratic camp pledges to focus on residents’ needs, while keeping up pressure on government after district council wins
- Pan-democratic camp raring to use their majority to put pressure on government
- Newly elected councillors hope to help protest movement with jobs, aid for activists
Topic | Hong Kong district council elections
Pan-democratic winners gather outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hung Hom on November 25. Photo: Reuters