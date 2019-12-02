A masked protester throws back a round of tear gas. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police defend use of tear gas during approved march, blaming violent radicals for deviating from approved route
- Police said they had no choice but to deploy tear gas after hard-core protesters on a bypass threw bricks and glass bottles at officers below
- Thousands of people, including the elderly and children, had attended march in Tsim Sha Tsui
