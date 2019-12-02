Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Politics

Hong Kong protests: Indonesian journalist who lost her eye while covering action in Wan Chai keen to pursue case against police

  • Veby Mega Indah accuses police of being slow to probe, refusing to name officer
  • Police force denies protecting officer, says there are ‘legal points to be resolved’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 11:52pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indonesian journalist Veby Mega Indah says she has forgiven the police officer who caused her permanent injury. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE
A masked protester throws back a round of tear gas. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong police defend use of tear gas during approved march, blaming violent radicals for deviating from approved route

  • Police said they had no choice but to deploy tear gas after hard-core protesters on a bypass threw bricks and glass bottles at officers below
  • Thousands of people, including the elderly and children, had attended march in Tsim Sha Tsui
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Zoe Low

Zoe Low  

Updated: 11:06pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A masked protester throws back a round of tear gas. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.