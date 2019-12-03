There was an increase in written applications for interception of communications last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Breaches in Hong Kong police surveillance operations ‘shocking’, says lawmaker James To, warning trust in force is already at rock bottom
- Hong Kong surveillance watchdog finds a 50 per cent rise in the number of cases where police wiretapping has not complied with rules
- Lawmaker James To says findings show people’s privacy and human rights are being infringed upon
Topic | Hong Kong police
There was an increase in written applications for interception of communications last year. Photo: Shutterstock