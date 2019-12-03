Hong Kong has been hit by almost six straight months of protests. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong will keep crown as world’s top destination for visitors in 2019 despite protests, research firm Euromonitor forecasts
- Hong Kong beat Bangkok to top spot for tourists in 2018, keeping No 1 ranking for ninth straight year, British-based company says
- Firm forecasts foreign arrivals to the city will drop 8.7 per cent to 26.71 million this year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong has been hit by almost six straight months of protests. Photo: EPA