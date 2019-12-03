Carrie Lam strongly opposed US President Donald Trump’s signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces fourth round of relief measures for economy battered by anti-government protests
- Officials to ‘target businesses and sectors that are facing difficulties’
- GDP is forecast to contract this year, with government coffers on course for first budget deficit in 15 years
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Throughout nearly six months of anti-government unrest, protesters and police have regularly clashed. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong anti-government protests bring biggest retail slump on record, as finance minister Paul Chan reveals cost to overall economy
- City’s finance chief says months of social unrest have caused economic losses of about 2 per cent of GDP
- Government reveals it is on course for first budget deficit in 15 years
