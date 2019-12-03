Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Carrie Lam strongly opposed US President Donald Trump’s signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Dickson Lee
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announces fourth round of relief measures for economy battered by anti-government protests

  • Officials to ‘target businesses and sectors that are facing difficulties’
  • GDP is forecast to contract this year, with government coffers on course for first budget deficit in 15 years
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung

Tony Cheung  

Updated: 12:16pm, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam strongly opposed US President Donald Trump’s signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Throughout nearly six months of anti-government unrest, protesters and police have regularly clashed. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong anti-government protests bring biggest retail slump on record, as finance minister Paul Chan reveals cost to overall economy

  • City’s finance chief says months of social unrest have caused economic losses of about 2 per cent of GDP
  • Government reveals it is on course for first budget deficit in 15 years
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 1:58am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Throughout nearly six months of anti-government unrest, protesters and police have regularly clashed. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.