A Pro-Beijing group marches to the US Consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Pro-Beijing supporters turn up at Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests, stepping on US flag and pictures of Donald Trump
- About 40 loyalists on Tuesday marched to the US consulate during the lunchtime protests normally waged by pro-democracy supporters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A Pro-Beijing group marches to the US Consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
A woman tries to leave Pedder Street in Central after being pepper sprayed by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Police use pepper spray as protesters at regular lunchtime rallies in Hong Kong say their fight is far from over
- Crowds gather at major junctions, blocking roads in Central and Kowloon
- Police fire pepper spray in tense exchange on Pedder Street
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A woman tries to leave Pedder Street in Central after being pepper sprayed by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen