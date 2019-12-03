Channels

A Pro-Beijing group marches to the US Consulate in Hong Kong. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Pro-Beijing supporters turn up at Hong Kong’s lunchtime protests, stepping on US flag and pictures of Donald Trump

  • About 40 loyalists on Tuesday marched to the US consulate during the lunchtime protests normally waged by pro-democracy supporters
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 3:26pm, 3 Dec, 2019

A woman tries to leave Pedder Street in Central after being pepper sprayed by police. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Politics

Police use pepper spray as protesters at regular lunchtime rallies in Hong Kong say their fight is far from over

  • Crowds gather at major junctions, blocking roads in Central and Kowloon
  • Police fire pepper spray in tense exchange on Pedder Street
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Chan Ho-him  

Updated: 6:03pm, 29 Nov, 2019

