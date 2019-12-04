Macau introduced its own national security law 10 years ago to implement Article 23 of its Basic Law and set up a national security commission last year. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing’s signal to Hong Kong: learn from Macau, and it starts with having ‘patriots’ in charge
- Top official praises Macau for implementing ‘one country, two systems’ principle
- Hong Kong must have right leaders and introduce national security law, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Macau introduced its own national security law 10 years ago to implement Article 23 of its Basic Law and set up a national security commission last year. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing appears to be holding its long-term line on Hong Kong, despite months of protests in the city and a landslide electoral win by the pro-democracy camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
Top Chinese official praises Macau, warns Hong Kong to toe state constitutional line
- Communist Party’s No 3 leader says Hong Kong must heed the central government’s policies
- Li Zhanshu’s hardline rhetoric signals that last month’s district council elections have not swayed Beijing from its plans for the two cities
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Beijing appears to be holding its long-term line on Hong Kong, despite months of protests in the city and a landslide electoral win by the pro-democracy camp. Photo: EPA-EFE