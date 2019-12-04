Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Kwai Chung. Photo: Roy Issa
Politics

Hong Kong protests: crowds shrink further in lunchtime protests as just a few dozen show up in two business districts

  • At 1.15pm, about 30 people gathered in Cheung Sha Wan business district to chant slogans, with the crowd growing bigger to only about 100 at its peak
  • In early November, thousands of office workers showed up in Central occupying major throughways
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kathleen Magramo  

Kanis Leung  

Updated: 5:25pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Kwai Chung. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.