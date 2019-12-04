Anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Kwai Chung. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong protests: crowds shrink further in lunchtime protests as just a few dozen show up in two business districts
- At 1.15pm, about 30 people gathered in Cheung Sha Wan business district to chant slogans, with the crowd growing bigger to only about 100 at its peak
- In early November, thousands of office workers showed up in Central occupying major throughways
