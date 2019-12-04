Annie Wu lays the blame at the city’s education system, as well as parents in their 30s or 40s, for young people overwhelmingly seeing themselves as Hongkongers rather than Chinese. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong officials slammed by daughter of Maxim’s founder for ‘failing to instil Chinese pride in pupils’
- Children should be taught to appreciate their national identity from kindergarten, says Annie Wu in condemnation of ‘out of touch’ officials
- As well as education system, she blames younger parents for not bringing up children ‘correctly’ as patriots
Annie Wu lays the blame at the city’s education system, as well as parents in their 30s or 40s, for young people overwhelmingly seeing themselves as Hongkongers rather than Chinese. Photo: Xiaomei Chen