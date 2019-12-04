Members of Ukrainian activist group Gonor attend a march in Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong on December 1. Photo: Facebook
Far-right Ukrainian activists say they were ‘only in Hong Kong for protest tourism’ as concerns grow they could help authorities delegitimise movement
- The four men posed in front of riot police, a burning railway station and at Polytechnic University, the scene of a 13-day siege in November
- They also visited Ocean Park where they took videos of pandas and rode on roller coasters
