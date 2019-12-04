Pan-democrats allege Carrie Lam’s administration has used excessive force against peaceful protests since June, intimidating protesters with disproportionate criminal charges. Photo: Sam Tsang
Pan-democrats launch bid in legislature to remove Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam from office
- Pan-democrat lawmakers accuse Lam of making “many unconstitutional decisions” in pushing forward the extradition bill and handling protests
- But motion is unlikely to pass without the support of the pro-Beijing camp, which controls both the geographical and functional constituencies in legislature
