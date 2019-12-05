A small group of anti-government protesters hold a lunchtime rally in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Numbers dwindle at lunchtime rallies in Hong Kong, but protesters vow to return in force for Sunday’s human rights march
- Protesters fear movement is losing momentum after success in district council elections
- Civil Human Rights Front planning gathering in Victoria Park this weekend
