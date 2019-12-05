Channels

Police and firefighters remove hazardous items from Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 28, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Dangerous chemicals found in park, sparking police probe into links with Hong Kong protesters

  • Hong Kong police are investigating if some 50 bottles containing dangerous chemicals found in Tsuen Wan are linked to anti-government protesters
  • The discovery came a day after police said they had seized about 10,000 petrol bombs from several universities and vowed to enforce the law on violent offenders
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 3:29pm, 5 Dec, 2019

An online photo of a masked policewoman in plain clothes sitting on a 14-year-old schoolgirl has gone viral. Photo: Facebook
Law and Crime

Photograph of Hong Kong policewoman sitting on 14-year-old who was resisting arrest goes viral

  • Schoolgirl was among group of students who police say blocked road and vandalised bus in To Kwa Wan
  • Picture sparks hundreds of critical comments online as senior officer says officer used ‘minimum force’
Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Updated: 8:36am, 5 Dec, 2019

