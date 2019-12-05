Anti-government protesters have targeted the MTR. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s embattled MTR Corporation reveals it will incur HK$1.6 billion in costs from protests
- Lower revenue from train services, repair costs for damaged facilities, extra expenses for security and rent concessions take toll
- As a result, the corporation has warned of a significant decline in profits in the financial year ending December 31
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Radical anti-government protesters trashed University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project delayed further, with MTR Corporation blaming radicals for vandalism of East Rail line
- Rail giant estimates Hung Hom-Admiralty section of Sha Tin-Central rail link will be delayed until early 2022 from previously revised fourth quarter of 2021
- East Rail line facilities have been damaged repeatedly since October, resulting in cancellation of link’s construction during non-service hours, it says
Topic | Hong Kong MTR
