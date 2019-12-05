Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Anti-government protesters have targeted the MTR. Photo: Winson Wong
Politics

Hong Kong’s embattled MTR Corporation reveals it will incur HK$1.6 billion in costs from protests

  • Lower revenue from train services, repair costs for damaged facilities, extra expenses for security and rent concessions take toll
  • As a result, the corporation has warned of a significant decline in profits in the financial year ending December 31
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Denise Tsang

Denise Tsang  

Updated: 6:21pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Anti-government protesters have targeted the MTR. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Radical anti-government protesters trashed University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Transport

Cross-harbour section of Hong Kong’s most expensive rail project delayed further, with MTR Corporation blaming radicals for vandalism of East Rail line

  • Rail giant estimates Hung Hom-Admiralty section of Sha Tin-Central rail link will be delayed until early 2022 from previously revised fourth quarter of 2021
  • East Rail line facilities have been damaged repeatedly since October, resulting in cancellation of link’s construction during non-service hours, it says
Topic |   Hong Kong MTR
Cannix Yau

Cannix Yau  

Updated: 10:55pm, 4 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Radical anti-government protesters trashed University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.