Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A motion to unseat Chief Executive Carrie Lam has failed to pass through the Legislative Council. Photo: Robert Ng
Politics

Hong Kong’s pro-government camp put in impossible situation by opposition’s futile bid to unseat city leader Carrie Lam

  • Frustrated pro-establishment camp vexed by chief executive’s aloof manner and inability to curb roiling protests that have lasted almost six months
  • But leader of largest pro-Beijing party Starry Lee admits unseating Lam would only create more chaos, instability and a power vacuum
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Sum Lok-kei  

Zoe Low  

Updated: 7:49pm, 5 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A motion to unseat Chief Executive Carrie Lam has failed to pass through the Legislative Council. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.