A motion to unseat Chief Executive Carrie Lam has failed to pass through the Legislative Council. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong’s pro-government camp put in impossible situation by opposition’s futile bid to unseat city leader Carrie Lam
- Frustrated pro-establishment camp vexed by chief executive’s aloof manner and inability to curb roiling protests that have lasted almost six months
- But leader of largest pro-Beijing party Starry Lee admits unseating Lam would only create more chaos, instability and a power vacuum
Topic | Hong Kong protests
