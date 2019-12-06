The Civil Human Rights Front, which organised the June 9 march attended by hundreds of thousands, is planning an approved march and rally on Sunday for the first time in nearly four months. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to reject violence ahead of Sunday’s major demonstration from Civil Human Rights Front
- Show the world how the city can protest peacefully, police commissioner Chris Tang tells the public
- Tang says organisers must be proactive in condemning any violence that breaks out during anti-government event on Hong Kong Island
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Civil Human Rights Front has been behind some of the biggest protests since the political crisis began in June. Photo: Sam Tsang
